Murder Suspect Still at Large in Maine After 19-Year-Old Killed Friday

Maine State Police are continuing to search for a murder suspect wanted in connection with the shooting death of a 19-year-old woman in Lewiston.

Jaquile Coleman, 26, of Lewiston, should be considered armed and dangerous, police warned on Sunday. Authorities allege Coleman shot and killed Natasha Morgan, also of Lewiston, Friday afternoon on Scribner Boulevard.

Coleman is described as 5'6", 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen driving a 2013 silver Chevy Cruz with a temporary registration plate on the rear and a Harpswell Motors plate on the front.

Anyone who sees Coleman or has information about his whereabouts is urged to call 911. He should not be approached, police say.

Maine State Police detectives and Lewiston police are working closely to locate Coleman. Their joint investigation into Morgan's murder is ongoing.