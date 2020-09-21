The New Hampshire State Police and Keene and Jaffrey, New Hampshire, Police Departments are attempting to locate and check the welfare of Jonathan Amerault, and are asking for public assistance in finding him.

Jonathan Amerault, 25, of Keene, New Hampshire, was reported missing earlier Monday after failing to show up to work in Jaffrey. His friends and family have not heard from him since Saturday evening, police said.

Amerault is 5'11" and 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be driving a gray 2016 Subaru Impreza with the NH registration 3449369.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact New Hampshire State Police at 603-223-8494.