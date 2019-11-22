Nahita in Boston Has Closed; May Be Replaced by New Concept

A fine-dining spot on the eastern edge of Boston's Back Bay has shut down, though it looks like a new restaurant could be replacing it at some point.

According to several sources, including a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Nahita on Arlington Street is locked up and dark and is no longer taking reservations. Another source has confirmed that the restaurant has indeed closed, but D.ream (Doguş Restaurant Entertainment and Management)--which is behind Nahita--may be bringing a new concept to the space, according to the source.

Nahita first opened in September of 2018, offering a variety of Latin-Asian dishes that also had Turkish influences. The restaurant had taken over the space where Liquid Art House had been until it closed in November of 2017.

The address for the now-closed Nahita is 100 Arlington Street, Boston, MA, 02116.

