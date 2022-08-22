Naked Man on Roof of Trail Hut in NH's White Mountains Arrested

A naked hiker who'd been threatening others on a trailside hut in New Hampshire's White Mountains Saturday was arrested after officers talked the Massachusetts man off the roof, officials said.

The unclothed man was "highly agitated" and it took more than an hour to deescalate the situation and get him off the roof of the Appalachian Mountain Club's Zealand Falls Hut in Bethlehem, according to a statement from New Hampshire Fish and Game.

The agency was called about the threatening behavior about 5:50 p.m., and officers from Fish and Game and the U.S. Forest Service hiked 2.7 miles to the hut, where the man, identified as 35-year-old Brian Cheverier, of Boylston, Massachusetts, was on the roof, officials said.

Once they got him down, he was brought to the trailhead's parking lot at 10 p.m., officials said. No one was injured.

Cheverier was arrested on pending charges, officials said. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to his arrest.

The 90-year-old Zealand Falls Hut offers bunks and food for hikers who book a stay there.