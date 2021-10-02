Natick Police Searching for Missing Man With Alzheimer's

Police are looking to find a missing elderly man in Natick, Massachusetts.

The search for the 93-year-old man, who has Alzheimer's, was focused on the downtown area, police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Natick police did not provide the man's full name or a photo, but they did say he responds to the name Wade.

The man was last seen around 3 p.m. Saturday wearing khaki pants and a khaki jacket.

He is 5'8" and 140 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Natick Police Department at 508-647-9500.