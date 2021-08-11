NBC10 Boston, NECN and Telemundo Boston to Host Preliminary Mayoral Debate

NBC10 Boston, Telemundo Boston and NECN in partnership with the Dorchester Reporter and the Bay State Banner, will host, broadcast and livestream a 1-hour long LIVE preliminary Mayoral Debate inside the NBCUniversal Boston Media Center on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 7:00 p.m.

The debate with Mayor Kim Janey and challengers John Barros, Andrea Campbell, Annissa Essaibi-George and Michelle Wu is a one hour long LIVE debate from inside a secure and closed studio inside the NBCUniversal Boston Media Center - located at 189B Street, Needham, MA. The NBC10 and NECN broadcast airs from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The debate will also livestream from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in English on NBC10Boston.com and NECN.com and in Spanish on TelemundoNuevaInglaterra.com.

An extended post-debate roundtable show for streaming audiences will be available from 8:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. exclusively on our streaming platforms including: Roku and Apple TV channels as well as NBC10Boston.com, NECN.com, on the NBC10 Boston app and on the station’s social sites including Twitter, Facebook YouTube and Instagram. The post-debate discussion will be hosted by Sue O’Connell and Raul Martinez and will include analysis and reaction from a panel of political experts.

Telemundo Boston will air the debate in Spanish at a later date.

“Debates are essential to the decision-making process for our future,” said Ben Dobson, Vice President of News for NBC10 Boston, NECN, Telemundo Boston and NBC Sports Boston. “With 4 stations, and over 20 platforms we are uniquely positioned to help inform Boston communities with the information they’ll need to cast their best vote.”

The politicians are expected to address current issues important to Bostonians including public safety, Covid-19 effects on the community, and the rising costs of living expenses. Questions for the candidates are being prepared by moderator and NBC10 Boston Morning News Anchor, Latoyia Edwards. Viewer questions will be solicited in advance via social media as well as from readers of debate partners, the Dorchester Reporter and the Bay State Banner. Candidates do not see the questions ahead of time.

Proper COVID-19 safety protocols will be enforced for the duration of the debate.

The two candidates who advance to the general election will be invited to participate in another debate this October.

