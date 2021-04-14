Local

NBC10 Boston, Other NBC Owned Stations' News Playlists Now Available on Peacock

The local news playlists are available through Peacock's 'News' tab

By Staff Reports

NBC Owned Television Stations, the station group that is home to 12 NBC owned stations, announced Wednesday that local news playlists are now available on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming platform. 

The local news playlists are available through Peacock’s ‘News’ tab. Audiences can access content produced by NBC10 Boston and 10 other NBC owned stations for streaming audiences, as well as local news headlines. 

This move to OTT follows the launch of streaming-only ‘digicasts’ by several NBC-owned stations, including WBTS and WNEU in Boston, WCAU in Philadelphia and WNBC in New York, with other NBC and Telemundo-owned stations to follow later this year, and the launch of NBCLX, NBC and Telemundo-owned stations’ TV/streaming network that is reimagining the way that local news is presented to adults 18 to 45. NBCLX is also available on Peacock.

