Nearly 20,000 Acute Care Hospital Positions Unfilled in Mass., Study Estimates

Industry experts are raising concern over care delays and reduced access to services

By Matt Fortin

Hospitals across the Bay State are entering crisis mode as they struggle to fill full-time positions.

Nineteen thousand full-time acute hospital positions are currently open throughout Massachusetts, according to an estimate by a new study from the Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association.

Providers that represent 70% of total acute care hospital employment took part in the survey.

The highest vacancy rate was among licensed practical nurses, with 56% of positions unfilled.

The survey said the state's healthcare system is in "crisis," and warned of issues cropping up like increased wait times, "unprecedented backups in transferring patients to post-acute care services" and quickly rising labor costs.

