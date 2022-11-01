Nearly 20,000 Acute Care Hospital Positions Unfilled in Mass., Study Estimates

Hospitals across the Bay State are entering crisis mode as they struggle to fill full-time positions.
Nineteen thousand full-time acute hospital positions are currently open throughout Massachusetts, according to an estimate by a new study from the Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association.
Providers that represent 70% of total acute care hospital employment took part in the survey.
The highest vacancy rate was among licensed practical nurses, with 56% of positions unfilled.
The survey said the state's healthcare system is in "crisis," and warned of issues cropping up like increased wait times, "unprecedented backups in transferring patients to post-acute care services" and quickly rising labor costs.