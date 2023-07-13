Local

SALEM

Negro Election Day Parade: Watch live Saturday at noon

The parade is scheduled to last about 90 minutes

By Staff Reports

Join us for the Salem United Negro Election Day Parade on Saturday, July 15, at 12 p.m.

The parade celebrates Negro Election Day as a state holiday in Massachusetts and commemorates the first Black voting system in the Commonwealth, dating back to the 1700s. The parade is scheduled to last about 90 minutes.

You can watch a livestream of the parade in the player above.

This article tagged under:

SALEMnegro election daysalem united
