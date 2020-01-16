Neighbor Holds Burglar at Gunpoint Outside NH Home

A New Hampshire man is being credited with helping to thwart a break-in at Pelham home and holding the suspect at gunpoint until police arrived.

A Kennedy Drive resident told police she arrived home at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and noticed an unknown Chevrolet Avalanche in her driveway with no one in it and its engine running.

She called the police and said her male neighbor was going to check on her home while she stayed at his. When the neighbor got to the woman's home, he allegedly found a man inside the residence.

Armed with a gun, the neighbor held the man, later identified as Andrew Billcliff, 31, of Plaistow, in the woman's driveway until police arrived.

After an investigation, police said Billcliff was arrested for burglarizing the woman's home. His car was towed from the scene.

Billcliff was expected to be arraigned Thursday afternoon on a charge of burglary as well as breach of bail at Hillsborough County Superior Court South in Nashua.

It's unclear if he has an attorney.