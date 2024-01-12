Toy gun prompts police response to Boston Latin Academy

A report of a firearm that turned out to be a toy Nerf gun set off "Safe Mode" protocols and prompted a police response at the Boston Latin Academy Friday, according to a letter sent home to families.

The situation started when a parent reported that a student may have a gun on school grounds on Townsend Street around 1:30 p.m., according to the letter from Head of School Gavin Smith. Boston police responded to investigate and the school was placed on "Safe Mode" as a precaution. The protocol lasted about 40 minutes, and during that time students were held, which the letter noted was a requirement in these situations.

Investigators determined the possible firearm was actually a toy Nerf gun and there was no threat to students or staff. Students were dismissed without further issues.

No other details were immediately available.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.