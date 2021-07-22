Local

New Cases of COVID-19 Creep Upward in Rhode Island

Updated numbers released by the state on Thursday show the percentage of positive coronavirus tests increased to 1% this week

New cases of COVID-19 have ticked up slightly in Rhode Island following weeks of declines.

Updated numbers released by the state on Thursday show the percentage of positive coronavirus tests increased to 1% this week, up from half a percentage point the week before.

In addition, the number of new cases per 100,000 residents increased too, from 15 last week to 29 this week.

One additional death from COVID-19 was announced Thursday, bringing the state’s total death toll to COVID-19 to 2,739.

While the number of newly infected people is still relatively small, state health officials say they’re watching closely. In one bit of good news, the state announced that new hospitalizations for COVID-19 fell again this week, from 21 last week to 16 so far this week. In all, 17 people in Rhode Island are now hospitalized with the virus.

