Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Holyoke

New Coronavirus Death at Mass. Soldiers’ Home Brings Total to 31

Thirty-one of the people who died at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home tested positive for the novel coronavirus

By Staff and wire report

Getty Images

State health officials on Saturday announced two new deaths at a home for U.S. veterans in Holyoke, Massachusetts, one of them coronavirus-related.

The number of veteran deaths at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home has now climbed to 37, with 31 testing positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

State health officials said another 76 veteran residents have also tested positive for the disease, as have 43 employees.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This comes after the Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts announced a joint investigation Friday to determine whether the residents were denied adequate medical care, one of several investigations into the facility in the wake of the outbreak.

Bennett Walsh, superintendent of the Holyoke Soldiers' Home, was placed on administrative leave as a result of the deaths.

More on Coronavirus in Massachusetts

coronavirus 59 mins ago

Nurse Dies With Coronavirus at Mass. Facility Where 10 Residents Have Died

COVID-19 4 hours ago

Massachusetts Sees 87 New Coronavirus Deaths, 1,886 New Cases

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker visited the field hospital being built to house non-critical coronavirus patients at Worcester's DCU Arena and discussed the investigation into the coronavirus deaths at a soldiers' home in Holyoke.
AP/NBC

This article tagged under:

HolyokeMassachusettscoronavirusHolyoke Soldiers' Home
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us