New Coronavirus Death at Mass. Soldiers’ Home Brings Total to 31

State health officials on Saturday announced two new deaths at a home for U.S. veterans in Holyoke, Massachusetts, one of them coronavirus-related.

The number of veteran deaths at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home has now climbed to 37, with 31 testing positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

State health officials said another 76 veteran residents have also tested positive for the disease, as have 43 employees.

This comes after the Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts announced a joint investigation Friday to determine whether the residents were denied adequate medical care, one of several investigations into the facility in the wake of the outbreak.

Bennett Walsh, superintendent of the Holyoke Soldiers' Home, was placed on administrative leave as a result of the deaths.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker visited the field hospital being built to house non-critical coronavirus patients at Worcester's DCU Arena and discussed the investigation into the coronavirus deaths at a soldiers' home in Holyoke.