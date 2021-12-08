New Development With Multiple Restaurants Planning to Open in Boston's Seaport District

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A new development that will apparently include multiple restaurants is on its way to the Boston waterfront.

According to an article in Boston Magazine, The Superette is planning to open on the lower two floors of the EchelonSeaport, a luxury condo complex on Seaport Boulevard in the Seaport District.

The article says that the upcoming development will be "based on 'intimate' European squares" and that it will include 125,000 square feet of retail space with 40 stores, dining spots, and entertainment venues, all centered around a tree-shaded outdoor courtyard that has public seating.

A couple of dining-related tenants that will be coming to The Superette include Puttshack, which will be a high-tech mini-golf spot with food offered (and which was briefly mentioned in an earlier article here), and the New York-based Garrett Bars, which are speakeasy-style cocktail lounges. (More dining/drinking spots will be mentioned over the coming months.)