Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
boston restaurant talk

New Development With Multiple Restaurants Planning to Open in Boston's Seaport District

By Boston Restaurant Talk

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A new development that will apparently include multiple restaurants is on its way to the Boston waterfront.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

According to an article in Boston Magazine, The Superette is planning to open on the lower two floors of the EchelonSeaport, a luxury condo complex on Seaport Boulevard in the Seaport District.

The article says that the upcoming development will be "based on 'intimate' European squares" and that it will include 125,000 square feet of retail space with 40 stores, dining spots, and entertainment venues, all centered around a tree-shaded outdoor courtyard that has public seating.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

COVID Q&A 33 mins ago

Here's What Boston Doctors Have Learned About Omicron in the Past Week

Massachusetts 47 mins ago

Death of 9-Month-Old Baby in Everett Under Investigation

A couple of dining-related tenants that will be coming to The Superette include Puttshack, which will be a high-tech mini-golf spot with food offered (and which was briefly mentioned in an earlier article here), and the New York-based Garrett Bars, which are speakeasy-style cocktail lounges. (More dining/drinking spots will be mentioned over the coming months.)

by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)

Copyright Boston - Boston's Hidden Restaurants

This article tagged under:

boston restaurant talk
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us