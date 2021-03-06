‘Help Is on the Way': New England Politicians React to Senate's Passage of COVID-19 Relief Bill

After working through the night, the Senate has narrowly approved President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.
The bill heads back to the House next week, where it will need final approval before it is sent to Biden's desk for his signature.
The approval is an important win for Democrats, as the package includes $1,400 stimulus checks for Americans, $300 per-week jobless benefits and $350 billion in state aid.
Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.
After a night filled with amendments, largely proposed by Republicans, senators approved the package by a 50-49 party-line vote.
Politicians from across New England reacted to the news on Twitter Saturday afternoon.