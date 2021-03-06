Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
COVID-19 relief

‘Help Is on the Way': New England Politicians React to Senate's Passage of COVID-19 Relief Bill

The package includes $1,400 stimulus checks for Americans, $300 per-week jobless benefits and $350 billion in state aid.

By Josh Sullivan

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

After working through the night, the Senate has narrowly approved President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.

The bill heads back to the House next week, where it will need final approval before it is sent to Biden's desk for his signature.

The approval is an important win for Democrats, as the package includes $1,400 stimulus checks for Americans, $300 per-week jobless benefits and $350 billion in state aid.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

After a night filled with amendments, largely proposed by Republicans, senators approved the package by a 50-49 party-line vote.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Politicians from across New England reacted to the news on Twitter Saturday afternoon.

The U.S. Senate narrowly approved a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill Saturday. The bill will be sent to the House next week.

COVID-19 Relief

Congress 32 mins ago

Biden Says People Will Start Getting Stimulus Checks This Month After House Passes Covid Relief Bill

coronavirus 3 hours ago

The Senate Just Passed the American Rescue Plan—Here's How It Differs From the House Version

This article tagged under:

COVID-19 reliefpoliticsSenateWashington D.C.
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us