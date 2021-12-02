Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
fishing

New England Shrimp Industry Should Not Restart, Experts Say

Getty Images

A group of experts is recommending to keep New England's shrimp fishing industry closed down because of concerns about the health of the population.

The industry has been shut down since 2013. Scientists have said the shrimp are in jeopardy in part because of the warming of waters off New England.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A board of the regulatory Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission is slated to vote Dec. 17 on whether to reopen fishing. The board relies on a recommendation from a technical committee made up of scientists, regulators and other experts.

A report released by the committee on Thursday recommended the board keep the fishing moratorium in place.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

fishingNew Englandglobal warmingAtlantic States Marine Fisheries Commissionshrimp
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us