Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
New Hampshire

New Hampshire Authorities Seek Answers in Manchester Woman's Death

The death of 69-year-old Cynthia Halloran of Manchester, New Hampshire, whose body was found on Dec. 30, is under investigation

A police crime scene tape close-up
Getty Images

Authorities in New Hampshire investigating the untimely death of a Manchester woman late last month are asking the public for information.

Cynthia Halloran, 69, was found dead shortly after 7:30 a.m. of Dec. 30, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office. Her body was found behind a field at the Youngsville Baseball Complex in Manchester.

An autopsy was conducted on Dec. 31, but the cause and manner of Halloran's death remain under investigation, the AG's office said.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

coronavirus 54 mins ago

Mass. Tops 400,000 Coronavirus Cases Amid Record-Breaking Surge

Joe Biden 1 hour ago

Here's Why Biden Didn't Pick Sen. Bernie Sanders for Labor Secretary

Friday, authorities asked for the public to help determine Halloran's whereabouts in the hours before her body was found. Investigators are focusing on the two hours between 5:30 and 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 30.

Anyone with information is asked to call 603-668-8711.

This article tagged under:

New HampshireMANCHESTERdeath
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us