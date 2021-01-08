New Hampshire Authorities Seek Answers in Manchester Woman's Death

Authorities in New Hampshire investigating the untimely death of a Manchester woman late last month are asking the public for information.

Cynthia Halloran, 69, was found dead shortly after 7:30 a.m. of Dec. 30, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office. Her body was found behind a field at the Youngsville Baseball Complex in Manchester.

An autopsy was conducted on Dec. 31, but the cause and manner of Halloran's death remain under investigation, the AG's office said.

Friday, authorities asked for the public to help determine Halloran's whereabouts in the hours before her body was found. Investigators are focusing on the two hours between 5:30 and 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 30.

Anyone with information is asked to call 603-668-8711.