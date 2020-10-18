Local

New Hampshire Gets Funding to Set Up Drug Court Program

By The Associated Press

New Hampshire's congressional delegation says the state is getting $1.75 million to establish a new family drug court program.

The grant will fund a Family Treatment Court pilot project in Sullivan County to improve access to services for children and families experience abuse and neglect as well as those facing substance abuse and mental health issues.

The delegation also announced $326,150 for Carroll County through the Justice and Mental Health Collaboration Program. The funding will go to helping to connect social workers or mental health professionals with law enforcement officers when someone is in crisis.

Another $155,313 in substance abuse funding will go to the New Hampshire Department of Justice

