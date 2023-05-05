New Info in Road Rage Stabbing Near Newton Rink

The search continued on Friday for a woman who stabbed a man in a riverside sporting complex in Newton, Massachusetts, Thursday night, police said.

State police released new details on what happened Friday morning — they said the man, a 32-year-old from Quincy, was there to play soccer at one of the fields near the Daly Rink on Nonantum Road. He was outside of his car about 9:15 p.m. in the ice rink's parking lot when the woman got out of her own and stabbed him in a confrontation.

The woman drove off, police said, while the man was taken to St. Elizabeth's Hospital. He's expected to survive.

Police didn't share any information about the man's attacker. They've called the incident a case of road rage.