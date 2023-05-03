Union Street Restaurant in Newton Centre Is Closing

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A longtime restaurant and bar that briefly closed six years ago before reopening under new ownership is getting ready to shut down permanently.

According to a message sent from @IrishEyesPhoto1, Union Street Restaurant in Newton Centre has sent an email out saying that it is going to be closing its doors for good at the end of the month, though no reason has been given for its decision to shutter as of yet. Union Street, which first opened in the late 1980s, went through an ownership change in the summer of 2017, with renovations being made to the space at the time; the place has been known for its pub grub and classic American fare while also being a venue for live music and functions.

The address for Union Street Restaurant in Newton Centre is 107R Union Street (Piccadilly Square), Newton, MA, 02459. Its website is at https://www.unionst.com/