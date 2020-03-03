Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Orange Line

New Orange Line Trains Temporarily Taken Out of Service

The MBTA expects to return the trains to service later in the week

By Melissa Buja

NBC10 Boston

More than six months after introducing the new Orange Line trains, the MBTA has announced it is temporarily pulling them out of service.

The MBTA made the announcement Tuesday morning on Twitter, saying that inspectors identified a maintenance issue and the trains were expected to be back in service later in the week.

The public transportation agency first introduced the new Orange Line trains in August. The intent is to replace the entire line of 152 trains by the end of 2022 while adding 30,000 new seats to the system.

The new additions are more spacious and have wider doors and updated safety features, according to the MBTA.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Bluefish 52 mins ago

Bluefish Are Overfished, So Feds Say Anglers Must Take Fewer

Super Tuesday 3 hours ago

As Field Narrows, 3 New England States Vote in Primary on Super Tuesday

Since introducing the new trains, various ones have been pulled from service. In December, "uncommon" noises were being caused by a faulty "wear pad" at the spot where the vehicle body interfaces with the truck that holds the wheels, according to MBTA officials.

MBTA officials said pulling the new trains was not expected to impact service for commuters.

This article tagged under:

Orange Linembtanew trainsout of service
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us