New Restaurant to Open in Former Halfway Cafe Space

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A brand new Mexican restaurant is on its way to MetroWest, and it appears to have a connection to a restaurant with the same name in the western part of New York State.

According to a source, Don Patron is planning to open in Marlborough, taking over the space on Route 20 that had been home to a location of the Halfway Cafe. Our source tells us that the upcoming dining spot is affiliated with Don Patron in Cheektowaga, whose website says "Get the best of guacamole, tacos, enchiladas and more. Don Patron is a single-location family-style eatery that puts a focus on high quality and authentic Mexican food."

It is not known when Don Patron will open in Marlborough, though a sign is up for the place.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The address for the upcoming Don Patron is 820 Boston Post Road (Route 20), Marlborough, MA, 01752. The website for the original location in Cheektowaga is at https://donpatronny.com/