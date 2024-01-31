shopping

New store replacing Bourne's popular Christmas Tree Shops: report

By Asher Klein and Mary Markos

This file photo shows what was a popular Christmas Tree Shops store in Sagamore, Massachusetts.
John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images, File

The iconic windmill that greets drivers crossing into Cape Cod over the Sagamore Bridge has lured in the next shop at the location, according to a new report.

The building next to the windmill housed a Christmas Tree Shops store for decades, but the beloved chain closed last year.

Now, an outdoor furniture company called Tulp is set to set up shop into the space, according to the Cape Cod Times. The newspaper reported Tuesday that Tulp began moving into the location, and that the windmill was a big draw.

"We are from the Netherlands, so we are from the windmill country," Tulp co-owner Gabriel Kroeze told the Times. "That got my attention."

Christmas Tree Shops became a staple for the region, expanding from the Cape in the 1950s across the Northeast. The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2023.

The store is offering daily discounts of up to 90 percent off lowest ticket prices, according to their website.

When all the Christmas Tree Shops closed later in the year, even store fixtures were for sale, along with displays and stockroom equipment.

