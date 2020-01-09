Local
New York Man Gets 2 Months for Assault on Cruise Ship

By Associated Press

A New York man has been sentenced to two months in prison for beating a woman on a cruise ship off the coast of Massachusetts so severely she required stitches.

Federal prosecutors in Boston say 45-year-old Adam Damian Panetta, of Farmingville, New York, was also sentenced Wednesday to two years of probation and fined $1,000.

He pleaded guilty in September to assault resulting in substantial bodily injury.

Authorities say Panetta was observed on surveillance video in April pulling the woman's hair, punching her in the head and kicking her. She suffered swelling and a one-inch cut on her head that required five stitches.

