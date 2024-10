It was a dramatic scene at the Newton Yacht Club Thursday morning when a boat went up in flames, sending heavy smoke into the air.

The fire department confirmed no one was hurt and only one boat was involved.

NBC10 Boston A boat up in flames at the Newton Yacht Club Thursday.

The facility is on the Charles River off Nonantum Road.

No other details were immediately available.