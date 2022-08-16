NFL Rumors: Patriots CB Joejuan Williams Suffers Season-Ending Shoulder Injury

Report: Joejuan Williams out for season with shoulder injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots' cornerback depth has already taken a hit.

Fourth-year corner Joejuan Williams has suffered a season-ending shoulder injury, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Williams was a long shot to see significant playing time this season in a crowded cornerback room featuring Jalen Mills, Malcolm Butler, Terrance Mitchell, Jonathan Jones, Shaun Wade and rookies Marcus Jones and Jack Jones.

Williams was on the field for over 50 percent of the Patriots' defensive snaps in their preseason opener while most of the team's starters didn't play.

New England's second-round pick (45th overall) out of Vanderbilt in the 2019 NFL Draft, Williams has failed to make an impact, appearing in just 36 games over three seasons with 44 career tackles and no interceptions.