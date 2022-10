Are you ready for some football?

Sunday Night Football is back on NBC this season, with a full slate of exciting matchups. Led by the announcing duo of Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth, there are marquee battles from Week 1 through the end of the season.

Week 4 of Sunday Night Football is sure to deliver with with the latest edition of Patrick Mahomes vs. Tom Brady.

Here’s how to watch the game:

Oct. 2: Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV/streaming: NBC, Peacock