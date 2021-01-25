Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
coronavirus

NH Allowing Vaccines for Out-of-State Homeowners

Property owners, including second homeowners or out-of-state landlords, need only provide proof of property ownership to get vaccinated

By The Associated Press

NBC 5 News

Anyone who owns property in New Hampshire will be allowed to get the coronavirus vaccine in the state, regardless of where they actually live.

Property owners, including second homeowners or out-of-state landlords, need only provide proof of property ownership to get vaccinated in New Hampshire. That could include a property tax bill, mortgage statement, utility bill or other documentation.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

“The intent of the vaccination plan is to make it as easily and efficiently as possible for people in NH to get vaccinated, not to throw up barriers,” Department of Health and Human Services spokesman Jake Leon told New Hampshire Public Radio.

In neighboring states, Maine is limiting vaccines to residents, while Vermont is administering vaccines to residents and those who work in the state.

Vaccinations began Saturday for the more than 300,000 people in Phase 1B, which includes those aged 65 and older, people with multiple qualifying medical conditions, corrections workers and those living and working in residential facilities for people with developmental disabilities. While the next phase is supposed to start in March, if the state doesn’t begin getting more doses, it would take well into May to finish the current phase.

More New Hampshire news

New Hampshire 21 hours ago

Ski Patrol Prioritized Over Educators for COVID Vaccine in NH

coronavirus Jan 22

Vaccine Registration Off to a Quick Start in NH. Here's How to Sign Up

This article tagged under:

coronavirusNew Hampshire
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us