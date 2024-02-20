NH fire leaves 1 dead, investigators say

A person is dead after a fire broke out Tuesday morning in Litchfield, New Hampshire.

The office of New Hampshire Fire Marshal Sean Toomey said that the fire on Century Road broke out around 8 a.m., and that a person died as a result of the blaze.

Firefighters arrived to find one occupant unaccounted for. Intense conditions prevented crews from entering the home, and the victim was found inside after the fire was out.

The victim's identity has not been released, and an autopsy is scheduled Wednesday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 603-223-4289.