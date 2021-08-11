NH Man Arrested, Accused of Assaulting Juveniles in Apartment Complex

After a weeks-long investigation into an alleged assault against a juvenile, a New Hampshire man has been arrested, police announced.

Scott Dunn, 57 of Seabrook, was arrested Monday on two counts of second-degree assault and two counts of simple assault. He was out on bail at the time of his arrest for receiving stolen property in March, police said.

The Seabrook Police Department began investigating after receiving a complaint on July 28 regarding an assault against a juvenile that allegedly took place at the Rockingham Village Apartment complex.

The initial reports were that the suspect -- who was described as an older man -- grabbed a juvenile in an attempt to lure him into an apartment on the property, police said. Investigators launched a full-scale investigation immediately, ultimately locating additional witnesses whose information proved pivotal.

Information from the witnesses helped investigators uncover other alleged assaults on juveniles within the apartment complex. They were then able to identify the suspect as Dunn, who is a resident of the Rockingham Village Apartment complex -- where the alleged assaults are said to have occurred.

“This incident stresses the importance of educating children about the dangers a stranger can impose," the Seabrook police chief said in a statement. "We are thankful the juveniles and witnesses came forward, so we could make today’s arrest.”

Dunn was being held on preventative detention at the Rockingham County House of Corrections in Brentwood, pending his arraignment in Rockingham County Superior Court. It's unclear if he has obtained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Dan Lawrence or Detective Michael Titone at the Seabrook Police Department, 603-474-5200.