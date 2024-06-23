NASCAR

Severe storm delays NASCAR race in NH

The New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon told spectators to seek shelter from severe weather, and that officials were monitoring the weather to see if the race could be restarted

By Asher Klein

A severe thunderstorm warning, part of a major series of storms that produced tornado warnings across New England Sunday, stopped a NASCAR race temporarily.

The USA TODAY 301 at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon was halted on the 219th lap, with Tyler Reddick in the lead.

Tyler Reddick, driver of the #45 SiriusXM Toyota, waits on the grid during a weather delay in the NASCAR Cup Series Today 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon on Sunday, June 23, 2024.
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
The race track told spectators to seek shelter from severe weather, and that officials were monitoring the weather to see if the race could be restarted.

But when the threatening weather cleared, the race was okayed to restart.

The race contended with severe weather all weekend, with qualifying canceled on Saturday.

The severe storm in the area that prompted the race to be stopped wasn't the cell that prompted a tornado warning in Manchester, New Hampshire.

With a tornado warning in effect for the Manchester, New Hampshire, area Sunday, meteorologist Pete Bouchard uses a radar scan of the clouds, with a 30,000-foot updraft, to explain the science of the severe weather.

