Severe storm delays NASCAR race in NH

A severe thunderstorm warning, part of a major series of storms that produced tornado warnings across New England Sunday, stopped a NASCAR race temporarily.
The USA TODAY 301 at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon was halted on the 219th lap, with Tyler Reddick in the lead.
STAY IN THE KNOW
|
Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
|
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
The race track told spectators to seek shelter from severe weather, and that officials were monitoring the weather to see if the race could be restarted.
But when the threatening weather cleared, the race was okayed to restart.
The race contended with severe weather all weekend, with qualifying canceled on Saturday.
The severe storm in the area that prompted the race to be stopped wasn't the cell that prompted a tornado warning in Manchester, New Hampshire.