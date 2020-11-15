NH Officials Responding to Officer-Involved Shooting in Meredith

Officials in New Hampshire are responding to an officer-involved shooting in Meredith, Attorney General Gordon MacDonald announced late Sunday night.

The shooting incident involves an adult male, according to the press release from MacDonald.

The man was taken to a local hospital, MacDonald said without providing any additional information on the man's condition or potential injuries he may have.

No officers were physically injured in the incident, MacDonald said, and there is no threat to the public.

No other information was immediately available.