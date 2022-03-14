NH State Sen. Tom Sherman Announces Run for Governor

New Hampshire State Sen. Tom Sherman, a Democrat, announced Monday that he is running for governor this year.

Sherman, a doctor from Rye, is serving his second term in the Senate, and currently serves on the Health and Human Services and Transportation committees. He served in the House from 2012-2016.

“I’m running for Governor because right now a lot of families are struggling with rising costs, and under Governor Sununu we’re veering even further off course,” Sherman said in a statement released Monday morning. “The live free or die state has always valued individual responsibility and dedication to our communities, but Governor Sununu has signed the most extreme abortion ban in state history and legislation to censor our teachers. We need to get back on track and focus on the real issues facing Granite Staters – rising property taxes, the availability of affordable child care and housing, protecting public education, and the high cost of energy.”

I’m running for Governor because right now families are struggling with rising costs and making ends meet, while @ChrisSununu has focused on signing the most extreme abortion ban in state history and legislation to censor our teachers. 1/3 #NHPolitics https://t.co/L1JdRM5CJa — Dr. Tom Sherman (@TomShermanNH) March 14, 2022

Sherman is the first Democrat to announce that he will challenge Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, who is seeking a fourth term. He is the only physician in the state senate and has focused much of his efforts on public health-related legislation, including efforts to expand health care access and lower prescription drug costs.

Andrew Mahaleris, a spokesman for the Republican National Committee, called Sherman "an out-of-touch, income-tax-supporting extremist" in a statement Monday morning. "Chris Sununu will wipe the floor with him this November," he added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.