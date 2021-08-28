NH Woman Killed in Overnight Highway Crash

A New Hampshire woman was killed in a single-car highway crash in Bedford, New Hampshire overnight.

According to New Hampshire State Police, 36-year-old Brianna Sullivan, of Nashua, NH, was driving northbound on I-293 in Bedford around 12:30a.m. on Saturday when she struck the right side guardrail and then veered to the left and struck the concrete jersey barrier.

Sullivan was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police say the passenger in the car -- identified as 36-year-old Julio Lopez, of Litchfield, NH -- was taken to the same hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but according to police, an initial findings suggest alcohol and distracted driving were likely factors.