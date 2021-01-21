Local

Night Shift Brewing to Temporarily Close Lovejoy Wharf Location After Business Hours Saturday

No reopening date has been set as of yet, but the owners say they are hopeful it happens "sooner than later"

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Facebook/Nightshift Brewing

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A local brewery is going to be closing its Boston location for the time being.

According to a source, Night Shift Brewing at Lovejoy Wharf is planning to temporarily shut down this weekend, with a Facebook post from the business saying that it will close after business hours on Saturday, January 23. The post goes on to say that the reopening date is "TBD," and that they are "hopeful that it happens sooner than later" while also referring customers to their Everett location which will remain open.

The Lovejoy location of Night Shift is one of countless dining and drinking spots to temporarily close for some or all of the winter months as the pandemic continues.

The website for Night Shift Brewing can be found at https://nightshiftbrewing.com/

by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)

