2 charged in shooting that injured bystander in North Attleborough hotel lobby

The Bristol County District Attorney says the shooting occurred Monday night at the Hampton Inn on Draper Avenue, and that the victim is not believed to have been the intended target

By Thea DiGiammerino

Two people have been arrested after a man who police say was an innocent bystander was shot in a hotel lobby in North Attleborough, Massachusetts, last month.

The shooting occurred just after 10 p.m. on Oct. 21 at the Hampton Inn, located at 55 Draper Ave, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office. The victim, a 61-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound to the face. He is expected to make a full recovery.

North Attleborough police say two people - identified as Attleborough residents Erikka Joseph, 20, and Joshua Montgomery, 27, were arrested by the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section on Tuesday.

Both are being held pending dangerousness hearings next week. They face multiple charges.

According to the DA's office, an initial investigation showed the man was not the intended target of the shooting. Officials have not revealed who the actual target was, or provided any details about a possible suspect.

More details were not immediately available.

