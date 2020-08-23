NWS Releases Details on Saturday's Tornado in NH

New details about Saturday’s tornado in New Hampshire was released Sunday by the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine.

The tornado had an intensity of EF0 -- the lowest on the scale -- with top wind speeds of 70 mph. The width of the tornado was 50 yards and the length was 1.65 miles.

Most of the damage was confined to trees, the National Weather Service said. In some cases trees were uprooted or snapped in half. One building had minor damage with roof shingles that peeled off.

The damage started in Ossipee on Main Street and picked up on the east side of Route 16.

The storm that caused the tornado was one of many to cross New England Saturday -- followed by more intense storms on Sunday.

A viewer sent in photos of what appeared to be the tornado on Lake Winnipesaukee Saturday afternoon.

Jeremy Lemoine