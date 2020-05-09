Local

Off-Duty Officer Helps Rescue Dog From Burning Mobile Home

The blaze broke out at a home in the Silver Lake Mobile Home Park Friday afternoon

By Alec Greaney

A mobile home caught fire in Wareham, Massachusetts, on Friday, May 8, 2020.

An off-duty police officer and neighbors helped save a dog from a burning mobile home in Wareham late Friday afternoon, authorities said.

Officer Christopher Corner, who had left the police station around 4 p.m., saw smoke billowing in the sky from the Silver Lake Mobile Home Park as he drove down Cranberry Highway. When he arrived, he saw that a home was on fire, while neighbors had forced open one of the doors.

Corner immediately rushed in to check for anyone inside, police said, finding a dog that managed to get out safely.

 “[Officer Corner] jumped into action even after working a double shift on patrol,” Wareham Chief of Police John Walcek said. “He is an excellent police officer who gives 100 percent all of the time.”

Firefighters later arrived and put out the blaze. The dog was brought back to the owner unharmed, police said.

