Officers Rescue 2 Lost Hikers in NH

Officers rescued two lost hikers along the Weetamoo Trail on Mt. Chochorua in Tamworth, New Hampshire Saturday.

A 9-1-1 call was received at 7:30 p.m. The two hikers, Kent Blosil, 57, and Magdalena Blosil, 48, of Groton, Massachusetts, were descending down the trail when they found themselves off-trail and in the dark.

New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers were able to coach them back to the Weetamoo Trail. They eventually made it to the Piper Trail and back to the trailhead parking area.

New Hampshire Fish and Game urges hikers to prepare themselves before venturing out into the wilderness. This includes packing 10 essential items: map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets & pants, and a knife.

