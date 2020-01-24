Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
New Hampshire

Officials Unable to Identify Source of NH Norovirus Outbreak That Killed 1

The outbreak occurred at a Manchester restaurant owned by a New Hampshire congressman.

Getty Images

State officials have been unable to identify the source of a norovirus outbreak that sickened 20 people and led to one death at a restaurant co-owned by a Democratic congressman.

Eighteen of the 20 people who became ill were attending a private function Nov. 24 at the Puritan Backroom in Manchester and two others worked the event.

The restaurant is co-owned by Rep. Chris Pappas. It is a frequent stop for presidential candidates.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

David Sanchez 31 mins ago

Ex-Boston Firefighter Sentenced for Sexually Assaulting Colleague

Watertown 2 hours ago

Crews Battle 3-Alarm Fire in Watertown

In a report issued this month, the Bureau of Infectious Disease Control Infectious Disease Surveillance Section said it was unable to find the source of the outbreak.  

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New HampshireMANCHESTERChris PappasnorovirusPuritan Backroom
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us