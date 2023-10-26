‘Once again, our nation is in mourning': Biden statement on Maine shootings

President Joe Biden issued a statement Thursday morning in response to the mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine, saying "Once again, our nation is in mourning after yet another senseless and tragic mass shooting."

Authorities said 18 people were killed and 13 others injured in the attacks at two separate locations.

You can read Biden's full statement below:

Statement from President Joe Biden on the Shooting in Lewiston, Maine

Once again, our nation is in mourning after yet another senseless and tragic mass shooting. Today, Jill and I are praying for the Americans who’ve lost their lives, for those still in critical care, and for the families, survivors, and community members enduring shock and grief.

I also urge area residents to heed the warnings and guidance of local officials. Numerous Federal law enforcement personnel are on the scene and actively working with state and local partners. As I told Maine Governor Janet Mills, Senators Collins and King, and Congressman Golden last night, I have directed my administration to provide everything that is needed to support the people of Maine. We will continue to be there every step of the way.

For countless Americans who have survived gun violence and been traumatized by it, a shooting such as this reopens deep and painful wounds. Far too many Americans have now had a family member killed or injured as a result of gun violence. That is not normal, and we cannot accept it.

While we have made progress on gun safety through the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, the two dozen executive actions I’ve taken, and the establishment of the first-ever White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention, it’s simply not enough.

Today, in the wake of yet another tragedy, I urge Republican lawmakers in Congress to fulfill their duty to protect the American people. Work with us to pass a bill banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, to enact universal background checks, to require safe storage of guns, and end immunity from liability for gun manufacturers. This is the very least we owe every American who will now bear the scars — physical and mental — of this latest attack.

Police are hunting for the gunman who killed more than a dozen people in Lewiston. A suspected shooter has yet to be identified.

Vice President Kamala Harris issued a statement later in the day:

Yesterday, Lewiston, Maine became yet another community torn apart by senseless gun violence. This time a bowling alley and a restaurant have been turned into scenes of unimaginable carnage.

Doug and I join the President and Dr. Biden in mourning those who were killed, praying for the many who were injured, and grieving for so many more whose lives are forever changed.

The Biden-Harris Administration will continue to provide full support to local authorities in Maine. I join President Biden in urging area residents to follow the warnings and guidance of local officials as the investigation proceeds.

Let us also continue to speak truth about the moment we are in. Gun violence is the leading cause of death for children in our nation. It does not have to be this way.

It is a false choice to suggest we must choose between either upholding the Second Amendment or passing reasonable gun safety laws to save lives. Congress can and must make background checks universal. Pass red flag laws. Ban high-capacity magazines. And renew the assault weapons ban.

In the meantime, President Biden and I are not waiting around. Through the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention, we will continue to work to save lives.

We do not have a moment to spare, nor a life to spare.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland released a statement Thursday as well:

I am heartbroken for those who have lost loved ones, for those who have been injured, and for the entire Lewiston community.

The FBI, ATF, and U.S. Marshals are on the ground to provide investigative support and victims' assistance services to our law enforcement partners in Maine.

We stand ready to provide any support that our state and local partners need.

No community should have to endure the horrific mass shootings that have become routine in our country.