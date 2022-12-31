Local

One Dead , Two Injured After Crash in Rhode Island

By Irvin Rodriguez

WJAR

One man is dead and two are injured after crashing in Lincoln, Rhode Island early Saturday morning, according to Rhode Island police.

Authorities say three men were in one vehicle that crashed head-on against the attenuator when they tried to enter the access portion of Route 146.

One of the passengers, identified as 22-year-old William Molloy of Ashland, Massachusetts, died as a result of his injuries, according to police.

The driver and the other passenger were transported to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries, authorities say.

Police say the driver, identified as 25-year-old Christopher Vincent, of Watertown, Massachusetts was charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drugs and driving to endanger.

