Massachusetts

Video shows fire erupt at Onset strip mall, batteries eyed as cause

The fire is believed to have started with lithium-ion batteries, hundreds of which were found where the fire began, state and local fire officials said

By Asher Klein and Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

A large fire that burned through part of a Wareham, Massachusetts, strip mall this weekend likely started with lithium-ion batteries, fire officials said, sharing video of the blaze erupting.

It took dozens of firefighters, one of whom was briefly hospitalized, to extinguish the flames at the mall on Cranberry Highway near Sand Pond Road in Onset, officials said. Several businesses at the mall were damaged; no other injuries were reported.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

>Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The fire is believed to have started with lithium-ion batteries, hundreds of which were found where the fire began, state and local fire officials said Wednesday. Video they shared shows smoke, then flames, rising from a display at a hobby store, the fire quickly spreading and leaving that part of the store charred.

The building includes a Rent-A-Center, a hobby store and an antiques shop. Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

“Lithium-ion batteries power many of the devices we use every day,” Onset Fire Chief Jeffrey Osswald said in a statement. “The fire damage and heavy, toxic smoke from this incident demonstrate just how serious we all have to be about battery safety.”

The batteries at the hobby store where the fire began — officials say investigators are confident the failure of a battery in the area caused the blaze — had to be put in dumpsters and covered with sand by Hazmat technicians.

More Onset news

Massachusetts Jan 5

Multiple businesses damaged in fire at strip mall in Onset

Massachusetts Jun 16, 2024

Teen dead after crash on motocross track in Wareham

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us