Our Fathers in Allston Plans to Return, Opening in Boston's Fenway Neighborhood

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

An Allston deli that closed last year is planning to be reborn in a new space in the Fenway.

According to a licensing board hearing page within the City of Boston website, Our Fathers is looking to open back up in the Tasty Burger space on Boylston Street, as Tasty Burger makes plans to move to a new space around the corner on Van Ness Street. The deli said goodbye to its N Harvard Street space in the summer of 2022 after being in business for a bit less than five years, and there had indeed been chatter over the past few months about it possibly opening in the Tasty Burger space in the Fenway. (Both dining spots are part of the Franklin Restaurant Group.)

The address for the proposed new location of Our Fathers is 1301 Boylston Street while the address for the new location of Tasty Burger will be 86 Van Ness Street.

