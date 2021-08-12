Outdoor Dining Wilts Amid Boston's Heat Wave

Outdoor dining has made a big difference for restaurants in Boston's North End.

"It's doing fantastic. I mean, I think that's what people want," said Adrienne DeStefano of Cafe Paradiso.

But this week's heat wave — which has temperatures rising into the 90s and the heat index into the 100s — has put a damper on it.

"People don't want to sit outside. I mean the humidity," said Sara Picariello-McGee of Modern Pastry. "You're standing here and you're sweating."

Those who did choose al fresco dining Thursday thought about it first.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"I would prefer to sit indoors, cause I'm still sweating right now, but I mean, in the shade, it's fine," said Athena Kamita, who's visiting from New Jersey. "As long as I have a drink in front of me, I'm fine."

"Typically, we tend to eat indoors in this kind of weather, but we wanted to get a quick coffee and just sit outdoors in the shade for a little bit," said Ken Hurley of Indiana. "But, yeah, if it was any worse than this, we'd probably be eating indoors."

And it's really not about the heat.

"For me, it isn't as bad. I'm from Scottsdale, Arizona, so the heat's not bad. But the humidity is awful. But in the shade, it's not bad sitting outside," Bill Hurley said.

And this heat wave isn't going to last too much longer.

"At night time, it cools down just a little bit. Even though it's 90, if you're not doing much, they enjoy it. It's still outdoors. And it's still the North End," DeStefano said.