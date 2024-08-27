New Hampshire

Overnight fire damages 2 condo units in Derry, NH

No injuries were reported

By Marc Fortier

Derry NH Fire

An overnight fire damaged two condominium units in Derry, New Hampshire.

Derry firefighters responded to a reported fire in a row of townhouses on Tsienneto Road around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. The flames had reportedly extended into the walls.

Upon arrival, firefighters said they found a residential condominium on fire, with smoke and fire conditions in two adjoining units.

Additional resources were called in from neighboring departments, and the fire was brought under control at 3 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross was called in to assist two adults and one dog displaced by the fire.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

