Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
New Hampshire

Pandemic Prompts Historic Garden to Move to Mainland NH

By The Associated Press

Prescott Park Gardens Portsmouth NH Eric Gendron

An island garden that once inspired one of America's foremost impressionist painters has been reconstructed on the New Hampshire mainland for a second summer because of the pandemic.

In the late 1880s, members of Boston's literary and artistic societies flocked Appledore Island off the coast of Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Artist Childe Hassam kept a studio there and featured poet Celia Thaxter's gardens in a series of paintings.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Rhode Island 38 mins ago

Parking Fees Increase at One of Rhode Island's Most Popular Beaches

Delta variant 2 hours ago

Concerned About the Delta Variant? This Sports Analogy Helps Explain the Risk

Hundreds of people visit the recreated garden each year, but those tours were cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, the garden has been recreated at Prescott Park in Portsmouth.

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us