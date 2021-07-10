Pandemic Prompts Historic Garden to Move to Mainland NH

An island garden that once inspired one of America's foremost impressionist painters has been reconstructed on the New Hampshire mainland for a second summer because of the pandemic.

In the late 1880s, members of Boston's literary and artistic societies flocked Appledore Island off the coast of Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Artist Childe Hassam kept a studio there and featured poet Celia Thaxter's gardens in a series of paintings.

Hundreds of people visit the recreated garden each year, but those tours were cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, the garden has been recreated at Prescott Park in Portsmouth.