Parade Held to Honor Mount Auburn Hospital Nurses Amid Pandemic

Local police and fire departments are putting on a parade and musical performance in recognition of National Nurses Day at Mount Auburn Hospital

Cambridge police officers and firefighters organized a parade and a musical performance for nurses at Mount Auburn Hospital, Wednesday, as an expression of gratitude for their hard work amid the coronavirus crisis.

The Cambridge Police and Fire Departments were set to join 11 other public safety agencies for the parade Wednesday, followed by a vocal performance by Cambridge Police Deputy Superintendent Pauline Wells.

The parade will scheduled to proceed down Mt. Auburn Street in Cambridge toward Harvard Square, passing the main entrance to Mount Auburn Hospital at 11 a.m. Wells was expected to sing near the main entrance immediately after.

Wednesday is National Nurses Day.

