A fire Tuesday morning has caused extensive damage to a home in Stoughton, Massachusetts.

The fire was reported around 10 a.m. on Southworth Court, Stoughton fire said. Additional engines are now responding.

The scene is very active, fire officials said. There is no word yet on any possible injuries.

Aerial video showed heavy smoke pouring from the building, and that part of the building's roof has collapsed.

No further information was immediately available.