New Hampshire

Passenger killed in car crash in Rochester, NH

By Staff Reports

Police
SHUTTERSTOCK

A passenger was killed in a car crash Wednesday night in Rochester, New Hampshire, according to authorities.

The single-car crash happened at about 8:45 p.m. on Salmon Falls Road, near Ida Circle and Tara Estates.

Rochester police said when they arrived, they determined the passenger died at the scene as a result of their injuries.

The area of Salmon Falls Road was closed, and traffic was re-routed for several hours, police said.

Police said there were two other passengers in the vehicle and that no other occupants were seriously injured.

The names of the occupants were not immediately released.

This article tagged under:

New HampshireROCHESTERlocal
